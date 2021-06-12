Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.20. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.17, with a volume of 11,100 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.54 million and a PE ratio of 30.75.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$40.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.