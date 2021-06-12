ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBC stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $898.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,589,000 after purchasing an additional 337,164 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,588,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,633 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,424,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,069 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,367,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,739,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after buying an additional 494,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.