Optical Cable (OCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 14th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $11.88 million for the quarter.

Shares of OCC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.80. 110,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,545. Optical Cable has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

