Open Platform (OPEN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,124.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $4.75 million and $95,124.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00060720 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00022509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.95 or 0.00801104 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.38 or 0.08346094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00086837 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

