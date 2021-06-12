OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OSW stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $974.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.59. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.