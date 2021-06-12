Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oncolytics Biotech.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07.

Several research analysts have commented on ONCY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oncolytics Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONCY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. 434,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.75. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.