OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $4.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OCANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie downgraded OceanaGold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on OceanaGold from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut OceanaGold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS:OCANF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. 9,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,995. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.93.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

