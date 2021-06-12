OAX Trading Down 16.1% Over Last Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, OAX has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $428,453.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00060123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00021902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.09 or 0.00799846 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.43 or 0.08380302 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00086824 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.