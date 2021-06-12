Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 67,950 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,950 shares during the period. MGIC Investment accounts for 1.5% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,993,000 after buying an additional 728,292 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,676,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,140,000 after buying an additional 3,043,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG opened at $14.49 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.79.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 37.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $295.74 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $1,151,933.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.