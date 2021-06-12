Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 3,067 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.84. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.