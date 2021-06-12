Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 213,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,234,000 after buying an additional 84,301 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

BMY stock opened at $67.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $54.07 and a one year high of $67.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

