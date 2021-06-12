Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $415,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,496 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

