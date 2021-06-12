NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

NVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on NuVista Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.25 price target on shares of NuVista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.98.

Shares of TSE NVA opened at C$3.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$697.86 million and a PE ratio of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.55.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

