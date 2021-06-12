Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NIM opened at $10.92 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

