Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NIM opened at $10.92 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.75.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
