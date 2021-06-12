Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on July 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $15.88 on Friday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.47.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
