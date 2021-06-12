Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:JPT)

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $24.90 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65.

