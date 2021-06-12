Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE:NXN opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.12. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $15.21.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
