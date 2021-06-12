Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.449 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

QQQX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16. Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $30.34.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

