Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.304 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of NYSE JCE opened at $16.60 on Friday. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $16.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.02.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
