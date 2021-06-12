NuShares (NSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $634,816.66

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One NuShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a total market cap of $634,816.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00023545 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001120 BTC.

NuShares Coin Profile

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 6,159,800,892 coins and its circulating supply is 5,832,150,722 coins. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

NuShares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.