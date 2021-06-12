NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 2,456.3% from the May 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,445,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NULGF stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.19.

NuLegacy Gold Company Profile

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

