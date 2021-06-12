Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after purchasing an additional 529,174 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,648,000 after buying an additional 133,604 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Nuance Communications by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,639,000 after buying an additional 970,314 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,517,000.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $6,372,108.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 382,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

NUAN opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,747.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

