Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,747.87 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 447,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock worth $21,031,006. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUAN. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

