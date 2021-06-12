Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 280.0% from the May 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NVZMY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

OTCMKTS NVZMY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,754. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

