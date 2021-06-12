Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Position Lowered by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,897.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $63.22 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $198.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. Research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

