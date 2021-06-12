Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.00.

NYSE NOC opened at $375.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.