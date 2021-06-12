Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 231.9% from the May 13th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS NHYDY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,494. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.51. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2878 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Norsk Hydro ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 4.37%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NHYDY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

