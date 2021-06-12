Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 513 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:INFO opened at $108.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $68.03 and a one year high of $109.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

