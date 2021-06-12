Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 331 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

S&P Global stock opened at $392.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $398.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

