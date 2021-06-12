Norinchukin Bank The Grows Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,415 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 2,485.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 483,003 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after buying an additional 105,805 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of eBay by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,152,827 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after buying an additional 184,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 311,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $19,002,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $67.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.66. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $67.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

