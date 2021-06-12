Norinchukin Bank The Decreases Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Norinchukin Bank The cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 440,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.23.

Shares of LHX opened at $223.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.94. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $223.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,611 shares of company stock worth $48,120,085. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

