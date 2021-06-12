Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 196 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

BlackRock stock opened at $880.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $840.49. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $515.72 and a 1 year high of $890.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

