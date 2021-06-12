Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will post sales of $2.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.63 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.79 billion. Norfolk Southern posted sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year sales of $10.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $11.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.13 billion to $11.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 119.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,805. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $166.00 and a one year high of $295.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

