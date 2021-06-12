Nord/LB Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €14.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TKA. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

Shares of TKA stock opened at €10.02 ($11.79) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €10.48. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a one year high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

