Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Nomad Royalty (OTCMKTS:NSRXD) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NSRXD stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

