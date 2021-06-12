Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.73. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 704.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

