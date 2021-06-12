Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Stock Price Down 4%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) traded down 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.65 and last traded at $71.65. 600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co,Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through the Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others segments. Its products include packaged instant noodles, cup noodles, chilled and frozen foods, soups, cereal foods, dairy products, confectionery, rice crackers and snacks, beverages, and other products.

