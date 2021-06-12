Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 506 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $349,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $979,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 4.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TXT opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.31. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

