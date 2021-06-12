Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 247 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,573.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $138.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.55.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.