Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.69 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,897 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $177,891,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $160,286,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,208,000. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.21 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.15.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MGM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,786 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,294. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.