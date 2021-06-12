Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.57 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after buying an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $172,032,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $153,942,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $62,688,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total value of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,546,773.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 907,170 shares of company stock valued at $284,391,333 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $338.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.18, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.01 and a 12 month high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

