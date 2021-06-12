Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $717,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $24,568,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,915 shares of company stock worth $637,033 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $127.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The company had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

