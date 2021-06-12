Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $100.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.89.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

