Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 124 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,422,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,859,000 after acquiring an additional 141,890 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Wix.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,958,000 after acquiring an additional 270,904 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $404,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Wix.com in the first quarter valued at about $352,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $280.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08 and a beta of 1.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $209.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.06.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

