Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Holdings Raised by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,000 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.11% of NIO worth $69,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,733,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,488,273. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.