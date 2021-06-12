NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Cap Hits $828,789.97

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. NFTLootBox has a market cap of $828,789.97 and approximately $284,394.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for approximately $36.67 or 0.00098504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055933 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.04 or 0.00155899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00189483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.88 or 0.01114346 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.22 or 0.99781152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

NFTLootBox Coin Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.