Newscrypto Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.63 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.71 or 0.00002001 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $112.63 million and approximately $13.63 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00160807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00198305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.01 or 0.01161921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,496.81 or 0.99863981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 278,042,906 coins and its circulating supply is 158,393,259 coins. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

