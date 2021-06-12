NewMarket Co. (NEU) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 1.90 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NEU stock opened at $336.46 on Friday. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $332.02 and a twelve month high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.59.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $566.62 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

