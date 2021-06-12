New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $29,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 39.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 30,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 41.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 73,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC opened at $174.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.