New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Teladoc Health worth $26,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Teladoc Health by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $154.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.84. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.74 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,547,054.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,172 shares of company stock worth $75,161,045 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

